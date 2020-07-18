6772 NEW INDEPENDENCE PARKWAY

Amenities

Winter Garden living at it's best! Located in the sought after community of INDEPENDENCE. This breathtaking home is nestled on one of the most scenic lots in the entire neighborhood offering a one of a kind reflection pond right outside the front yard and beautiful natural pond views as you retreat to the backyard. This impeccable home is move-in ready with 5 bedrooms, 3 1/2 bathrooms and over 2,700 square feet of living space in a 2 story model. Tons of natural light that makes the home very inviting. Delightful kitchen opens to living area, granite counters, and stainless-steel appliances. The home features a downstairs master bedroom with a view, screened in patio with an outside kitchen, Dual AC with thermostat, upgraded wood flooring, new carpeting throughout the second floor. The upstairs consists of 4 bedrooms one of which that can be converted to a second master. Two large and updated bathrooms accompany the upstairs bedrooms. The community amenities include 2 swimming pools, dog park, tennis & basketball courts, clubhouse w/ fitness center & planned events, boat ramp & close to the 429 making any commute an easy one. You’re close to shopping, Disney, fine & casual dining, & transportation corridors. Walk, run, swim, water ski or just sit on a bench in one of the quiet neighborhood parks. A hometown to be proud of, Winter Garden offers residents & visitors alike a vibrant mix of cultural, history, recreation & entertainment. Ranked by Forbes website as one of America’s fastest growing suburbs. Lawn care, basic cable, and internet provided!