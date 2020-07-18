All apartments in Horizon West
Find more places like 6772 NEW INDEPENDENCE PARKWAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
6772 NEW INDEPENDENCE PARKWAY
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:40 PM

6772 NEW INDEPENDENCE PARKWAY

6772 New Independence Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Horizon West
See all
Signature Lakes
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6772 New Independence Parkway, Horizon West, FL 34787
Signature Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
internet access
tennis court
Winter Garden living at it's best! Located in the sought after community of INDEPENDENCE. This breathtaking home is nestled on one of the most scenic lots in the entire neighborhood offering a one of a kind reflection pond right outside the front yard and beautiful natural pond views as you retreat to the backyard. This impeccable home is move-in ready with 5 bedrooms, 3 1/2 bathrooms and over 2,700 square feet of living space in a 2 story model. Tons of natural light that makes the home very inviting. Delightful kitchen opens to living area, granite counters, and stainless-steel appliances. The home features a downstairs master bedroom with a view, screened in patio with an outside kitchen, Dual AC with thermostat, upgraded wood flooring, new carpeting throughout the second floor. The upstairs consists of 4 bedrooms one of which that can be converted to a second master. Two large and updated bathrooms accompany the upstairs bedrooms. The community amenities include 2 swimming pools, dog park, tennis & basketball courts, clubhouse w/ fitness center & planned events, boat ramp & close to the 429 making any commute an easy one. You’re close to shopping, Disney, fine & casual dining, & transportation corridors. Walk, run, swim, water ski or just sit on a bench in one of the quiet neighborhood parks. A hometown to be proud of, Winter Garden offers residents & visitors alike a vibrant mix of cultural, history, recreation & entertainment. Ranked by Forbes website as one of America’s fastest growing suburbs. Lawn care, basic cable, and internet provided!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6772 NEW INDEPENDENCE PARKWAY have any available units?
6772 NEW INDEPENDENCE PARKWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 6772 NEW INDEPENDENCE PARKWAY have?
Some of 6772 NEW INDEPENDENCE PARKWAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6772 NEW INDEPENDENCE PARKWAY currently offering any rent specials?
6772 NEW INDEPENDENCE PARKWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6772 NEW INDEPENDENCE PARKWAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 6772 NEW INDEPENDENCE PARKWAY is pet friendly.
Does 6772 NEW INDEPENDENCE PARKWAY offer parking?
Yes, 6772 NEW INDEPENDENCE PARKWAY offers parking.
Does 6772 NEW INDEPENDENCE PARKWAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6772 NEW INDEPENDENCE PARKWAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6772 NEW INDEPENDENCE PARKWAY have a pool?
Yes, 6772 NEW INDEPENDENCE PARKWAY has a pool.
Does 6772 NEW INDEPENDENCE PARKWAY have accessible units?
No, 6772 NEW INDEPENDENCE PARKWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 6772 NEW INDEPENDENCE PARKWAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6772 NEW INDEPENDENCE PARKWAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 6772 NEW INDEPENDENCE PARKWAY have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6772 NEW INDEPENDENCE PARKWAY has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windermere Cay Apartments
8200 Jayme Drive
Horizon West, FL 34787
Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr
Horizon West, FL 34786

Similar Pages

Horizon West 1 BedroomsHorizon West 2 Bedrooms
Horizon West 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHorizon West Apartments with Garages
Horizon West Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL
Leesburg, FLBartow, FLBrooksville, FLDavenport, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Signature Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College