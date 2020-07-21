Amenities

6740 Trellis Vine Loop Available 01/10/20 5 Bedroom at Windstone at Heart of Windermere!!! - This brand new home at Windstone is a gorgeous two-story home with five bedrooms, four baths, and a two-car garage. It offers an open floor plan with an expansive great room featuring an elegant display of windows to create a naturally luminous home, casual dining area, and kitchen.



The casual dining area allows outdoor access to a lanai and the kitchen provides plenty of counter space as well as an oversized island and a walk-in pantry. The first floor also includes an optional dining room/den/second master suite with coffered ceilings, second bedroom and laundry room.



The second floor of this plan includes a master suite with coffered ceilings, a master bath with large shower and walk-in closet, three bedrooms (one with walk-in closet), and two baths. A myriad of options allows this home to be customized for the way your family lives, including a first floor game-room, study, and upstairs with a loft.



Sunset Park Elementary

Bridgewater Middle School

Windermere High School



Publix is 5 minute away and lake side shopping center, grade a school for your children, close to Disney and winter garden village.



