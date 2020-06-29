All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated September 20 2019 at 4:16 PM

6560 Candied Peel Aly - 1

6560 Candied Peel Alley · No Longer Available
Location

6560 Candied Peel Alley, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
Townhome

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6560 Candied Peel Aly - 1 have any available units?
6560 Candied Peel Aly - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
Is 6560 Candied Peel Aly - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
6560 Candied Peel Aly - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6560 Candied Peel Aly - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 6560 Candied Peel Aly - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 6560 Candied Peel Aly - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 6560 Candied Peel Aly - 1 offers parking.
Does 6560 Candied Peel Aly - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6560 Candied Peel Aly - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6560 Candied Peel Aly - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 6560 Candied Peel Aly - 1 has a pool.
Does 6560 Candied Peel Aly - 1 have accessible units?
No, 6560 Candied Peel Aly - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 6560 Candied Peel Aly - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6560 Candied Peel Aly - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6560 Candied Peel Aly - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6560 Candied Peel Aly - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
