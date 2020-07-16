6453 POINT HANCOCK DRIVE

Amenities

INDEPENDENCE! Across from park area & close to walking/bike path! 3 bedroom, 2 full bath with covered, screened patio! Ceramic tile flrs in the great room, kitchen and baths ** All kitchen appliances, washer and dryer incl and gas hot water heater ** 2 car attached garage ** Relaxing pond behind the home ** Rent includes cable, internet, lawn service, pest and garbage and all community amenities ** Outstanding community amenities including 2 community pools, play areas, a lg community park, 2 dog parks, tennis & basketball courts, main clubhouse w arcade, fitness & 2nd clubhouse both w fitness rm & billiards room, a 10' walking/biking path thru-out Independence, 2 private boat ramps, fantastic community events planned by full time community event planner and an on-site community property mgr. 429 entrance approx 1 mile from back of Independence along with a Publix grocery store, restaurants, Starbucks, and movie theater!