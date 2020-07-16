All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:39 PM

6453 POINT HANCOCK DRIVE

6453 Point Hancock Drive · (407) 902-4237
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Horizon West
Signature Lakes
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Parking
Location

6453 Point Hancock Drive, Horizon West, FL 34787
Signature Lakes

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,050

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1720 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
internet access
media room
tennis court
INDEPENDENCE! Across from park area & close to walking/bike path! 3 bedroom, 2 full bath with covered, screened patio! Ceramic tile flrs in the great room, kitchen and baths ** All kitchen appliances, washer and dryer incl and gas hot water heater ** 2 car attached garage ** Relaxing pond behind the home ** Rent includes cable, internet, lawn service, pest and garbage and all community amenities ** Outstanding community amenities including 2 community pools, play areas, a lg community park, 2 dog parks, tennis & basketball courts, main clubhouse w arcade, fitness & 2nd clubhouse both w fitness rm & billiards room, a 10' walking/biking path thru-out Independence, 2 private boat ramps, fantastic community events planned by full time community event planner and an on-site community property mgr. 429 entrance approx 1 mile from back of Independence along with a Publix grocery store, restaurants, Starbucks, and movie theater!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
limit: 2
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6453 POINT HANCOCK DRIVE have any available units?
6453 POINT HANCOCK DRIVE has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6453 POINT HANCOCK DRIVE have?
Some of 6453 POINT HANCOCK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6453 POINT HANCOCK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6453 POINT HANCOCK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6453 POINT HANCOCK DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6453 POINT HANCOCK DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 6453 POINT HANCOCK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6453 POINT HANCOCK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6453 POINT HANCOCK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6453 POINT HANCOCK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6453 POINT HANCOCK DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 6453 POINT HANCOCK DRIVE has a pool.
Does 6453 POINT HANCOCK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6453 POINT HANCOCK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6453 POINT HANCOCK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6453 POINT HANCOCK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6453 POINT HANCOCK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6453 POINT HANCOCK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
