5833 Cypress Hill Rd Available 10/05/19 Like New 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse at ORCHARD HILLS WINTER GARDEN - Like New 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse at orchard hill at winter garden ,

The Brookside Plan at Orchard Hills is a bright and beautiful two-story townhome with three bedrooms, two and a half baths, and a two-car garage. This home offers an open floor plan with living area, dining area, and kitchen with island. The first floor also includes a half bath. The second floor of this plan includes a master suite with a generous walk-in closet, outdoor access to a balcony, and owner's bath with separated shower and tub, two more bedrooms, bath, and upstairs laundry for convenience.

ORCHARD HILLS have resort style pool and the gym and children play area ,

Bridgewater crossing middle school right around the corner , close to 429 and winter garden village.

