All apartments in Horizon West
Find more places like 5674 New Independence Pwy.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
5674 New Independence Pwy
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

5674 New Independence Pwy

5674 New Independence Parkway · (407) 468-4686
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Horizon West
See all
Signature Lakes
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5674 New Independence Parkway, Horizon West, FL 34787
Signature Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5674 New Independence Pwy - 1014 · Avail. now

$2,300

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2455 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
5 BED / 3 BATH 2 STORY HOUSE ON INDEPENDENCE - WINTER GARDEN - LAWN CARE, CABLE AND INTERNET INCLUDED!!! - 2 Story / 5 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / Family Room / Breakfast Nook / Upstairs Master Bedroom / Upstairs Laundry Room with washer and dryer/ Covered Front Porch / Rear Covered Patio / 2 Car Rear Load Garage. Stainless kitchen appliances, tiled throughout first floor living areas
Access to Community Amenities, pool, Gym, Club House. LAWN CARE, CABLE AND INTERNET INCLUDED!!!

No rear neighbors, rear pond view

Community has kids playgrounds, lake access, walking and biking trails

Phone or text Simon Ronchetti 407 468 4686 for more information and viewings

(RLNE2304693)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5674 New Independence Pwy have any available units?
5674 New Independence Pwy has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5674 New Independence Pwy have?
Some of 5674 New Independence Pwy's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5674 New Independence Pwy currently offering any rent specials?
5674 New Independence Pwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5674 New Independence Pwy pet-friendly?
No, 5674 New Independence Pwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 5674 New Independence Pwy offer parking?
Yes, 5674 New Independence Pwy offers parking.
Does 5674 New Independence Pwy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5674 New Independence Pwy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5674 New Independence Pwy have a pool?
Yes, 5674 New Independence Pwy has a pool.
Does 5674 New Independence Pwy have accessible units?
No, 5674 New Independence Pwy does not have accessible units.
Does 5674 New Independence Pwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 5674 New Independence Pwy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5674 New Independence Pwy have units with air conditioning?
No, 5674 New Independence Pwy does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 5674 New Independence Pwy?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr
Horizon West, FL 34786
Windermere Cay Apartments
8200 Jayme Drive
Horizon West, FL 34787

Similar Pages

Horizon West 1 BedroomsHorizon West 2 Bedrooms
Horizon West 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHorizon West Apartments with Garages
Horizon West Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL
Leesburg, FLBartow, FLBrooksville, FLDavenport, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Signature Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity