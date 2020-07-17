5674 New Independence Pwy

Amenities
5 BED / 3 BATH 2 STORY HOUSE ON INDEPENDENCE - WINTER GARDEN - LAWN CARE, CABLE AND INTERNET INCLUDED!!! - 2 Story / 5 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / Family Room / Breakfast Nook / Upstairs Master Bedroom / Upstairs Laundry Room with washer and dryer/ Covered Front Porch / Rear Covered Patio / 2 Car Rear Load Garage. Stainless kitchen appliances, tiled throughout first floor living areas
Access to Community Amenities, pool, Gym, Club House. LAWN CARE, CABLE AND INTERNET INCLUDED!!!
No rear neighbors, rear pond view
Community has kids playgrounds, lake access, walking and biking trails
Phone or text Simon Ronchetti 407 468 4686 for more information and viewings
(RLNE2304693)