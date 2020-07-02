5551 New Independence Parkway

Amenities

Spacious 3/2 Home Located in Independence - Winter Garden - Spacious 3/2 home, located in Independence in Winter Garden, will be available 6/2/20. Includes basic internet and cable. The Independence community offers residents two playgrounds, basketball and tennis courts, a club house, two community pools, and a walking trail. The 2-car garage home provides a warm welcoming with the beautiful covered porch area, and professional landscaping. Enter into the front foyer and note the neutral color palette inside and out. The open floor plan offers the perfect space for entertaining with extra seating at the breakfast bar, large living room and separate dining area. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, gorgeous cherry cabinets and granite counter tops. Flooring consists of carpet throughout the main living areas and bedrooms, with tile in the kitchen and baths. Washer/Dryer are convenience items only.Pets will be considered and deposit will be $200.



(RLNE1960533)