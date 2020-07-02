All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:35 AM

5551 New Independence Parkway

5551 New Independence Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

5551 New Independence Parkway, Horizon West, FL 34787
Signature Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Spacious 3/2 Home Located in Independence - Winter Garden - Spacious 3/2 home, located in Independence in Winter Garden, will be available 6/2/20. Includes basic internet and cable. The Independence community offers residents two playgrounds, basketball and tennis courts, a club house, two community pools, and a walking trail. The 2-car garage home provides a warm welcoming with the beautiful covered porch area, and professional landscaping. Enter into the front foyer and note the neutral color palette inside and out. The open floor plan offers the perfect space for entertaining with extra seating at the breakfast bar, large living room and separate dining area. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, gorgeous cherry cabinets and granite counter tops. Flooring consists of carpet throughout the main living areas and bedrooms, with tile in the kitchen and baths. Washer/Dryer are convenience items only.Pets will be considered and deposit will be $200.

(RLNE1960533)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5551 New Independence Parkway have any available units?
5551 New Independence Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 5551 New Independence Parkway have?
Some of 5551 New Independence Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5551 New Independence Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
5551 New Independence Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5551 New Independence Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 5551 New Independence Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 5551 New Independence Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 5551 New Independence Parkway offers parking.
Does 5551 New Independence Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5551 New Independence Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5551 New Independence Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 5551 New Independence Parkway has a pool.
Does 5551 New Independence Parkway have accessible units?
No, 5551 New Independence Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 5551 New Independence Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 5551 New Independence Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5551 New Independence Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 5551 New Independence Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.

