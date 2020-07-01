Windermere high school two-story, 2,154sf home. The first floor have master bedroom and a guest room. Summerport - an amenity filled community perfectly situated close to downtown Windermere and historic Winter Garden.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5218 LEMON TWIST LANE have any available units?
5218 LEMON TWIST LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 5218 LEMON TWIST LANE have?
Some of 5218 LEMON TWIST LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5218 LEMON TWIST LANE currently offering any rent specials?
5218 LEMON TWIST LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.