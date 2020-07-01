All apartments in Horizon West
Find more places like 5218 LEMON TWIST LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
5218 LEMON TWIST LANE
Last updated February 24 2020 at 7:01 PM

5218 LEMON TWIST LANE

5218 Lemon Twist Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Horizon West
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5218 Lemon Twist Lane, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Windermere high school two-story, 2,154sf home. The first floor have master bedroom and a guest room. Summerport - an amenity filled community perfectly situated close to downtown Windermere and historic Winter Garden.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5218 LEMON TWIST LANE have any available units?
5218 LEMON TWIST LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 5218 LEMON TWIST LANE have?
Some of 5218 LEMON TWIST LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5218 LEMON TWIST LANE currently offering any rent specials?
5218 LEMON TWIST LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5218 LEMON TWIST LANE pet-friendly?
No, 5218 LEMON TWIST LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 5218 LEMON TWIST LANE offer parking?
Yes, 5218 LEMON TWIST LANE offers parking.
Does 5218 LEMON TWIST LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5218 LEMON TWIST LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5218 LEMON TWIST LANE have a pool?
No, 5218 LEMON TWIST LANE does not have a pool.
Does 5218 LEMON TWIST LANE have accessible units?
No, 5218 LEMON TWIST LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 5218 LEMON TWIST LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5218 LEMON TWIST LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5218 LEMON TWIST LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5218 LEMON TWIST LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windermere Cay Apartments
8200 Jayme Drive
Horizon West, FL 34787
Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr
Horizon West, FL 34786

Similar Pages

Horizon West 1 BedroomsHorizon West 2 Bedrooms
Horizon West Apartments with ParkingHorizon West Apartments with Pool
Horizon West Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLBrooksville, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Signature Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College