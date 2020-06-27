All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated June 24 2020 at 3:54 PM

5212 Lemon Twist Lane

5212 Lemon Twist Lane · (321) 985-5095
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5212 Lemon Twist Lane, Horizon West, FL 34786

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,395

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2659 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom oversized corner lot located in beautiful sought after Summerport in the heart of Windermere. Upgrades throughout and tray ceilings in some rooms with upgraded baseboards. All baths have deluxe vanity to ceiling mirrors with can lighting. The kitchen has granite counter tops, 42"Cherry Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances and neutral tile backsplash with gas stove. Open concept from family area to kitchen is great for entertaining and has French doors that open up to the screened patio.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5212 Lemon Twist Lane have any available units?
5212 Lemon Twist Lane has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5212 Lemon Twist Lane have?
Some of 5212 Lemon Twist Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5212 Lemon Twist Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5212 Lemon Twist Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5212 Lemon Twist Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5212 Lemon Twist Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5212 Lemon Twist Lane offer parking?
No, 5212 Lemon Twist Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5212 Lemon Twist Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5212 Lemon Twist Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5212 Lemon Twist Lane have a pool?
No, 5212 Lemon Twist Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5212 Lemon Twist Lane have accessible units?
No, 5212 Lemon Twist Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5212 Lemon Twist Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5212 Lemon Twist Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5212 Lemon Twist Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5212 Lemon Twist Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
