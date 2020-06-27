All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated July 5 2019 at 10:25 PM

5212 Lemon Twist Lane

5212 Lemon Twist Ln · No Longer Available
Location

5212 Lemon Twist Ln, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom oversized corner lot located in beautiful sought after Summerport in the heart of Windermere. Upgrades throughout and tray ceilings in some rooms with upgraded baseboards. All baths have deluxe vanity to ceiling mirrors with can lighting. The kitchen has granite counter tops, 42"Cherry Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances and neutral tile backsplash with gas stove. Open concept from family area to kitchen is great for entertaining and has French doors that open up to the screened patio.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5212 Lemon Twist Lane have any available units?
5212 Lemon Twist Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 5212 Lemon Twist Lane have?
Some of 5212 Lemon Twist Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5212 Lemon Twist Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5212 Lemon Twist Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5212 Lemon Twist Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5212 Lemon Twist Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5212 Lemon Twist Lane offer parking?
No, 5212 Lemon Twist Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5212 Lemon Twist Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5212 Lemon Twist Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5212 Lemon Twist Lane have a pool?
No, 5212 Lemon Twist Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5212 Lemon Twist Lane have accessible units?
No, 5212 Lemon Twist Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5212 Lemon Twist Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5212 Lemon Twist Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5212 Lemon Twist Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5212 Lemon Twist Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

