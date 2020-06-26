All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated May 23 2019 at 2:24 AM

4527 INDIAN DEER ROAD

4527 Indian Deer Road · No Longer Available
Location

4527 Indian Deer Road, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This large 4/4 overlooks a pond to the rear, is tiled throughout the first floor, carpet on the second floor..large loft area. Gas cooking..breakfast bar area, large dining room, family room, living room and 2 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4527 INDIAN DEER ROAD have any available units?
4527 INDIAN DEER ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 4527 INDIAN DEER ROAD have?
Some of 4527 INDIAN DEER ROAD's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4527 INDIAN DEER ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
4527 INDIAN DEER ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4527 INDIAN DEER ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 4527 INDIAN DEER ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 4527 INDIAN DEER ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 4527 INDIAN DEER ROAD offers parking.
Does 4527 INDIAN DEER ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4527 INDIAN DEER ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4527 INDIAN DEER ROAD have a pool?
No, 4527 INDIAN DEER ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 4527 INDIAN DEER ROAD have accessible units?
No, 4527 INDIAN DEER ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 4527 INDIAN DEER ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4527 INDIAN DEER ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 4527 INDIAN DEER ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 4527 INDIAN DEER ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
