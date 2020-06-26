This large 4/4 overlooks a pond to the rear, is tiled throughout the first floor, carpet on the second floor..large loft area. Gas cooking..breakfast bar area, large dining room, family room, living room and 2 car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4527 INDIAN DEER ROAD have any available units?
4527 INDIAN DEER ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 4527 INDIAN DEER ROAD have?
Some of 4527 INDIAN DEER ROAD's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4527 INDIAN DEER ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
4527 INDIAN DEER ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.