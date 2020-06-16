16279 TALIESIN STREET

Amenities

Brand new house - you'll be the first tenants! Nestled within Winter Garden's beautiful Horizon West area. The unique architectural details and mix of modern, craftsman and prairie-inspired designs add to the unique streetscapes of this community. Just minutes away from historic downtown Winter Garden, the magic of Disney and other world-class theme parks, a wide-variety of shopping, dining, and entertainment, plus, convenient highway access to SR 429 and Florida's Turnpike to make your commute to work easy. UNIQUELY DESIGNED ARCHITECTURE INSPIRED BY FRANK LLOYD WRIGHT CONTRIBUTES TO LUXURY LIVING AMENITIES: Pool Club House Splash Pad Yoga Lawn Playground Tot Lot Outdoor Summer Kitchen Shaded Pavilion Scenic Trails and Stylish Finishes.