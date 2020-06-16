All apartments in Horizon West
16279 TALIESIN STREET

16279 Taliesin Street · (847) 865-9309
Location

16279 Taliesin Street, Horizon West, FL 34787

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1682 sqft

Amenities

Brand new house - you'll be the first tenants! Nestled within Winter Garden's beautiful Horizon West area. The unique architectural details and mix of modern, craftsman and prairie-inspired designs add to the unique streetscapes of this community. Just minutes away from historic downtown Winter Garden, the magic of Disney and other world-class theme parks, a wide-variety of shopping, dining, and entertainment, plus, convenient highway access to SR 429 and Florida's Turnpike to make your commute to work easy. UNIQUELY DESIGNED ARCHITECTURE INSPIRED BY FRANK LLOYD WRIGHT CONTRIBUTES TO LUXURY LIVING AMENITIES: Pool Club House Splash Pad Yoga Lawn Playground Tot Lot Outdoor Summer Kitchen Shaded Pavilion Scenic Trails and Stylish Finishes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16279 TALIESIN STREET have any available units?
16279 TALIESIN STREET has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16279 TALIESIN STREET have?
Some of 16279 TALIESIN STREET's amenities include garage, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16279 TALIESIN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
16279 TALIESIN STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16279 TALIESIN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 16279 TALIESIN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 16279 TALIESIN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 16279 TALIESIN STREET does offer parking.
Does 16279 TALIESIN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16279 TALIESIN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16279 TALIESIN STREET have a pool?
Yes, 16279 TALIESIN STREET has a pool.
Does 16279 TALIESIN STREET have accessible units?
No, 16279 TALIESIN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 16279 TALIESIN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 16279 TALIESIN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16279 TALIESIN STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 16279 TALIESIN STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
