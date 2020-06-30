Rent Calculator
Last updated March 26 2020 at 6:47 AM
16143 AZURE KEY STREET
16143 Azure Key Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
16143 Azure Key Street, Horizon West, FL 34787
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Like new home in Waterleigh Resort style community. 3/2 Split Plan HOA does lawn care. Excellent Fitness Center and lake access for the community
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16143 AZURE KEY STREET have any available units?
16143 AZURE KEY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Horizon West, FL
.
What amenities does 16143 AZURE KEY STREET have?
Some of 16143 AZURE KEY STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 16143 AZURE KEY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
16143 AZURE KEY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16143 AZURE KEY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 16143 AZURE KEY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Horizon West
.
Does 16143 AZURE KEY STREET offer parking?
Yes, 16143 AZURE KEY STREET offers parking.
Does 16143 AZURE KEY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16143 AZURE KEY STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16143 AZURE KEY STREET have a pool?
No, 16143 AZURE KEY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 16143 AZURE KEY STREET have accessible units?
No, 16143 AZURE KEY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 16143 AZURE KEY STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16143 AZURE KEY STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 16143 AZURE KEY STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 16143 AZURE KEY STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
