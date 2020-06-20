All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:30 AM

15918 Marina Bay Drive - 1

15918 Marina Bay Dr · No Longer Available
Location

15918 Marina Bay Dr, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
new construction
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
new construction
Beautiful Brand New Townhouse, Ready to Move In! 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. kitchen with brand new appliances, island and lighted pantry. Private courtyard and detached 2 car garage. Washer and dryer included on the second floor with beautiful countertops and cabinets. With the convenient Winter Garden location, close to highway 429, Orange County National Golf Center, shopping centers and Disney. Access to Hawksmoor amenities including Community Pool and Clubhouse, Fitness Center, Playground, Kid's Splash Pad. Zoned for A rated schools! Be the first renter in this brand new construction home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15918 Marina Bay Drive - 1 have any available units?
15918 Marina Bay Drive - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 15918 Marina Bay Drive - 1 have?
Some of 15918 Marina Bay Drive - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15918 Marina Bay Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
15918 Marina Bay Drive - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15918 Marina Bay Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 15918 Marina Bay Drive - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 15918 Marina Bay Drive - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 15918 Marina Bay Drive - 1 does offer parking.
Does 15918 Marina Bay Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15918 Marina Bay Drive - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15918 Marina Bay Drive - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 15918 Marina Bay Drive - 1 has a pool.
Does 15918 Marina Bay Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 15918 Marina Bay Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 15918 Marina Bay Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 15918 Marina Bay Drive - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15918 Marina Bay Drive - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 15918 Marina Bay Drive - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
