15918 Marina Bay Drive - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry new construction garage recently renovated gym pool

Beautiful Brand New Townhouse, Ready to Move In! 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. kitchen with brand new appliances, island and lighted pantry. Private courtyard and detached 2 car garage. Washer and dryer included on the second floor with beautiful countertops and cabinets. With the convenient Winter Garden location, close to highway 429, Orange County National Golf Center, shopping centers and Disney. Access to Hawksmoor amenities including Community Pool and Clubhouse, Fitness Center, Playground, Kid's Splash Pad. Zoned for A rated schools! Be the first renter in this brand new construction home!