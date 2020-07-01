All apartments in Horizon West
15915 MARINA BAY DRIVE
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

15915 MARINA BAY DRIVE

15915 Marina Bay Dr · No Longer Available
Location

15915 Marina Bay Dr, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
yoga
BRAND NEW! NEVER LIVED IN! This SPACIOUS 3-Bedroom, 2-1/2 Bath Townhome is nestled in beautiful Hawksmoor, a master-planned community with expansive views of the beautiful Lake Needham and preserved wetlands. You will be impressed by this two-level townhome which is a perfect blend of modern construction and energy efficiency. The first floor is an open-concept plan with large windows in the gathering room that look out into the courtyard. The flex room near the foyer can be used as an office or livingroom. The kitchen boasts granite countertops, 42" cabinets, and an over-sized island. Beyond the living area you will step down into the 14' x 16' private courtyard which leads to the TWO-CAR GARAGE at the rear of the property. Upstairs are the comfortable bedrooms. The master has a tray ceiling and is separated from the secondary bedrooms, giving you a luxurious, private feel. The utility room is also conveniently upstairs and contains a washer and dryer. Community amenities include a resort-style Zero-entry pool, shade pavilion, clubhouse, outdoor kitchen, fitness center, scenic trails, a neighborhood park, Yoga lawn, playground, and a kid's splash pad. Hawksmoor is just a short drive to Disney, shopping street US 192, the new Orlando Health Hospital, Orange County National Golf Center, historic Downtown Winter Garden, Downtown Windermere, Winter Garden Village, and a wide variety of dining, shopping, and entertainment, especially in the new Hamlin Town Shopping Center. RESERVE YOUR SHOWING TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15915 MARINA BAY DRIVE have any available units?
15915 MARINA BAY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 15915 MARINA BAY DRIVE have?
Some of 15915 MARINA BAY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15915 MARINA BAY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
15915 MARINA BAY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15915 MARINA BAY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 15915 MARINA BAY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 15915 MARINA BAY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 15915 MARINA BAY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 15915 MARINA BAY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15915 MARINA BAY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15915 MARINA BAY DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 15915 MARINA BAY DRIVE has a pool.
Does 15915 MARINA BAY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 15915 MARINA BAY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 15915 MARINA BAY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15915 MARINA BAY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15915 MARINA BAY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15915 MARINA BAY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

