15915 MARINA BAY DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym parking playground pool garage yoga

BRAND NEW! NEVER LIVED IN! This SPACIOUS 3-Bedroom, 2-1/2 Bath Townhome is nestled in beautiful Hawksmoor, a master-planned community with expansive views of the beautiful Lake Needham and preserved wetlands. You will be impressed by this two-level townhome which is a perfect blend of modern construction and energy efficiency. The first floor is an open-concept plan with large windows in the gathering room that look out into the courtyard. The flex room near the foyer can be used as an office or livingroom. The kitchen boasts granite countertops, 42" cabinets, and an over-sized island. Beyond the living area you will step down into the 14' x 16' private courtyard which leads to the TWO-CAR GARAGE at the rear of the property. Upstairs are the comfortable bedrooms. The master has a tray ceiling and is separated from the secondary bedrooms, giving you a luxurious, private feel. The utility room is also conveniently upstairs and contains a washer and dryer. Community amenities include a resort-style Zero-entry pool, shade pavilion, clubhouse, outdoor kitchen, fitness center, scenic trails, a neighborhood park, Yoga lawn, playground, and a kid's splash pad. Hawksmoor is just a short drive to Disney, shopping street US 192, the new Orlando Health Hospital, Orange County National Golf Center, historic Downtown Winter Garden, Downtown Windermere, Winter Garden Village, and a wide variety of dining, shopping, and entertainment, especially in the new Hamlin Town Shopping Center. RESERVE YOUR SHOWING TODAY!