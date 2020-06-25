Rent Calculator
Horizon West, FL
/
15711 KINNOW MANDARIN LANE
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
15711 KINNOW MANDARIN LANE
15711 Kinnow Mandarin Lane
·
Location
15711 Kinnow Mandarin Lane, Horizon West, FL 34787
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Excellent Townhome Brand New,, Near to Disney with 3 beds, 2.5 baths, Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances. .Community offers Clubhouse and Community Pool, playground Dog Park
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15711 KINNOW MANDARIN LANE have any available units?
15711 KINNOW MANDARIN LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Horizon West, FL
.
What amenities does 15711 KINNOW MANDARIN LANE have?
Some of 15711 KINNOW MANDARIN LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 15711 KINNOW MANDARIN LANE currently offering any rent specials?
15711 KINNOW MANDARIN LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15711 KINNOW MANDARIN LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 15711 KINNOW MANDARIN LANE is pet friendly.
Does 15711 KINNOW MANDARIN LANE offer parking?
Yes, 15711 KINNOW MANDARIN LANE offers parking.
Does 15711 KINNOW MANDARIN LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15711 KINNOW MANDARIN LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15711 KINNOW MANDARIN LANE have a pool?
Yes, 15711 KINNOW MANDARIN LANE has a pool.
Does 15711 KINNOW MANDARIN LANE have accessible units?
No, 15711 KINNOW MANDARIN LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 15711 KINNOW MANDARIN LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15711 KINNOW MANDARIN LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15711 KINNOW MANDARIN LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15711 KINNOW MANDARIN LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
