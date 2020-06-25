15707 Signature Drive - 1076

Amenities

6 BEDROOM 3 BATHROOM TWO STORY HOME ON INDEPENDENCE, WINTER GARDEN - CABLE / INTERNET AND LAWN CARE INCLUDED!



RIO MODEL - 6 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with a full size loft located on the second floor. Carpet through out. Master bedroom is located upstairs. Formal dining area, large open living room and breakfast nook. Washer and dryer are located downstairs. Front and back porch are covered. Attached Rear Entry Garage. Kitchen has Stainless Steel appliances, Granite counters in kitchen and master bath



Call or Text SIMON RONCHETTI - PROPERTY MANAGER 407 468 4686



RENT INCLIUDES:

CABLE WITH HBO

WIRELESS INTERNET

LANDSCAPING SERVICES



MAY ACCEPT SMALL PETS UNDER 20LBS WITH A $250.00 PET FEE.



