15624 Camp Dubois Crescent - 1388

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access

6 bedroom 3 bath 2 story home at Independence, Winter Garden - CABLE / INTERNET AND LAWN CARE INCLUDED!

RIO MODEL - 6 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with a full size loft located on the second floor. Carpet through out. Master bedroom is located upstairs. Formal dining area, large open living room and breakfast nook. Washer and dryer are located downstairs. Front and back porch are covered. Attached Rear Entry Garage. Kitchen has Stainless Steel appliances, Granite counters in kitchen and master bath



Contact - Simon Ronchetti Cell 407 468 4686, text preferred!



(RLNE4109090)