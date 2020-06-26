All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:50 AM

15624 Camp Dubois Crescent - 1388

15624 Camp Dubois Crescent · No Longer Available
Location

15624 Camp Dubois Crescent, Horizon West, FL 34787
Signature Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
6 bedroom 3 bath 2 story home at Independence, Winter Garden - CABLE / INTERNET AND LAWN CARE INCLUDED!
RIO MODEL - 6 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with a full size loft located on the second floor. Carpet through out. Master bedroom is located upstairs. Formal dining area, large open living room and breakfast nook. Washer and dryer are located downstairs. Front and back porch are covered. Attached Rear Entry Garage. Kitchen has Stainless Steel appliances, Granite counters in kitchen and master bath

Contact - Simon Ronchetti Cell 407 468 4686, text preferred!

(RLNE4109090)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15624 Camp Dubois Crescent - 1388 have any available units?
15624 Camp Dubois Crescent - 1388 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 15624 Camp Dubois Crescent - 1388 have?
Some of 15624 Camp Dubois Crescent - 1388's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15624 Camp Dubois Crescent - 1388 currently offering any rent specials?
15624 Camp Dubois Crescent - 1388 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15624 Camp Dubois Crescent - 1388 pet-friendly?
No, 15624 Camp Dubois Crescent - 1388 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 15624 Camp Dubois Crescent - 1388 offer parking?
Yes, 15624 Camp Dubois Crescent - 1388 offers parking.
Does 15624 Camp Dubois Crescent - 1388 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15624 Camp Dubois Crescent - 1388 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15624 Camp Dubois Crescent - 1388 have a pool?
No, 15624 Camp Dubois Crescent - 1388 does not have a pool.
Does 15624 Camp Dubois Crescent - 1388 have accessible units?
No, 15624 Camp Dubois Crescent - 1388 does not have accessible units.
Does 15624 Camp Dubois Crescent - 1388 have units with dishwashers?
No, 15624 Camp Dubois Crescent - 1388 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15624 Camp Dubois Crescent - 1388 have units with air conditioning?
No, 15624 Camp Dubois Crescent - 1388 does not have units with air conditioning.
