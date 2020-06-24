All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15548 HONEYBELL DRIVE

15548 Honeybell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15548 Honeybell Drive, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Come see this amazing BRAND NEW townhome one block from the club house at Hamlin Reserve, featuring 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, small back yard, nice 2 car garage and great near by schools. This house is sitting in a corner lot with lots of lighting coming into the house, also has many upgrades from the builder. Hamlin reserve is a new community very well located with walking distance to the new Publix plaza which just opened up, supper Walmart and the new Cinépolis complex. This home is perfect for families since the school district is one of the best in Orlando area. Also, with the amenities right across the street from this house you can enjoy the beautiful resort style pool, gym, playground and the green space as an addition to your back yard. Come live in this beautiful brand new house in a great community that will offer the best lifestyle for you and your family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15548 HONEYBELL DRIVE have any available units?
15548 HONEYBELL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 15548 HONEYBELL DRIVE have?
Some of 15548 HONEYBELL DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15548 HONEYBELL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
15548 HONEYBELL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15548 HONEYBELL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 15548 HONEYBELL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 15548 HONEYBELL DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 15548 HONEYBELL DRIVE offers parking.
Does 15548 HONEYBELL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15548 HONEYBELL DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15548 HONEYBELL DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 15548 HONEYBELL DRIVE has a pool.
Does 15548 HONEYBELL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 15548 HONEYBELL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 15548 HONEYBELL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15548 HONEYBELL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15548 HONEYBELL DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15548 HONEYBELL DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
