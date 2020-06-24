15548 HONEYBELL DRIVE

Amenities

Come see this amazing BRAND NEW townhome one block from the club house at Hamlin Reserve, featuring 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, small back yard, nice 2 car garage and great near by schools. This house is sitting in a corner lot with lots of lighting coming into the house, also has many upgrades from the builder. Hamlin reserve is a new community very well located with walking distance to the new Publix plaza which just opened up, supper Walmart and the new Cinépolis complex. This home is perfect for families since the school district is one of the best in Orlando area. Also, with the amenities right across the street from this house you can enjoy the beautiful resort style pool, gym, playground and the green space as an addition to your back yard. Come live in this beautiful brand new house in a great community that will offer the best lifestyle for you and your family.