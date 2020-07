Amenities

Beautiful luxury townhouse available right away in Hamlin Reserve!!! This townhouse offers a gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances & open layout!!! Private patio leads to a double car garage. Washer and dryer included! This community offers expansive walking trails, parks, playground, community pool and club house. Central to shopping, restaurants, schools, parks, major highways and so much more.