15248 Purple Martin St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15248 Purple Martin St

15248 Purple Martin Street · No Longer Available
Location

15248 Purple Martin Street, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
New home for rent in Winter Garden

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15248 Purple Martin St have any available units?
15248 Purple Martin St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 15248 Purple Martin St have?
Some of 15248 Purple Martin St's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15248 Purple Martin St currently offering any rent specials?
15248 Purple Martin St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15248 Purple Martin St pet-friendly?
Yes, 15248 Purple Martin St is pet friendly.
Does 15248 Purple Martin St offer parking?
Yes, 15248 Purple Martin St does offer parking.
Does 15248 Purple Martin St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15248 Purple Martin St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15248 Purple Martin St have a pool?
Yes, 15248 Purple Martin St has a pool.
Does 15248 Purple Martin St have accessible units?
No, 15248 Purple Martin St does not have accessible units.
Does 15248 Purple Martin St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15248 Purple Martin St has units with dishwashers.
Does 15248 Purple Martin St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15248 Purple Martin St has units with air conditioning.
