15183 Sunrise View Lane

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

POND VIEW WINTER GARDEN 5 BEDROOMS 3 BATHS - WELCOME TO INDEPENDENCE IN WINTER GARDEN!

5 Bedrooms ; 3 Baths ; Loft ; 2-Car Garage ; 3,153 sqft. ; $2600/month

FLOOR PLAN:

Well cared for home in Independence. Home is walking distance to Bridgewater Middle School. ALAMEDA Model features 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with a full size loft located on the second floor. Master bedroom is located upstairs. Formal dining area, large open living room and breakfast nook. Washer and dryer are located downstairs. Front and back porch are covered. Attached Car Port. Rear Entry Garage Detached. $2600 PER MONTH INCLUDE LAWN CARE AND THE CABLE AND INTERNET WITH HBO CH

$250 Pet Fee One Time. $25 per month pest control. Lawn, Cable Internet Included, please call or TEXT Simon Ronchetti 407 468 4686



