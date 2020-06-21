All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

15171 Sunrise View Lane

15171 Sunrise View Lane · (407) 468-4686
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15171 Sunrise View Lane, Horizon West, FL 34787

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 15171 Sunrise View Lane · Avail. Jul 4

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
pool
clubhouse
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
internet access
15171 Sunrise View Lane Available 07/04/20 Pond view 5 bedroom 3.5 bath house at Independence Winter Garden - 5 bedroom 3.5 bathroom at Independence Winter Garden area, open floor plan big living area , master bedroom downstairs, 4 bedroom upstairs. No rear neighbors, back onto big pond . Rent $2600 includes lawn care cable and internet service. The community features pool, clubhouse, gym, play areas, walking and biking trails, great school for your children. Close to Winter Garden Village, 429 and Disney.
Please call or text Simon Ronchetti 407 468 4686 for showing .

(RLNE4086723)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15171 Sunrise View Lane have any available units?
15171 Sunrise View Lane has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15171 Sunrise View Lane have?
Some of 15171 Sunrise View Lane's amenities include pet friendly, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15171 Sunrise View Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15171 Sunrise View Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15171 Sunrise View Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 15171 Sunrise View Lane is pet friendly.
Does 15171 Sunrise View Lane offer parking?
No, 15171 Sunrise View Lane does not offer parking.
Does 15171 Sunrise View Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15171 Sunrise View Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15171 Sunrise View Lane have a pool?
Yes, 15171 Sunrise View Lane has a pool.
Does 15171 Sunrise View Lane have accessible units?
No, 15171 Sunrise View Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15171 Sunrise View Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 15171 Sunrise View Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15171 Sunrise View Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 15171 Sunrise View Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
