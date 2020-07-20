15144 Avenue Of The Arbors

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Welcome home! YouGÇÖll be right near Independence Elementary School and Bridgewater Middle School, Independence Community Park, Lake Hancock, Walmart, Publix, and 429. YouGÇÖll spend the weekends golfing at world class golf courses: Golden Bear Club, Arnold PalmerGÇÖs Bay Hill Club, and Orange County National Golf Center. YouGÇÖll also be close by shopping and dining at Winter Garden Village, the captivating Tibet-Butler Nature Preserve with butterfly gardens, and just 8 miles from Magic Kingdom at Disney World! This beautiful home for sale near Windermere and Bay Lake features landscaping, a covered front porch, a rear entry garage and a huge driveway with pavers. Inside the spacious open floor plan youGÇÖll be greeted by ceramic tile floors, tall ceilings, natural light, neutral colors and upgraded doors. The kitchen features stainless steel GE appliances, granite countertops, bar top seating, pantry space and under cabinet lighting. There are two master suites in this gorgeous home! The downstairs master features dual sinks, granite countertops, a walk in closet and walk in shower. The giant master suite upstairs presents a walk in closet, glass door shower, dual vanities with ample counter space, and a full height cabinet for storage. The other two bedrooms are spacious and share a guest bath with dual sinks, granite counters and a tub/shower combo. The indoor laundry room is equipped with built ins and a GE washer and dryer. To see this home for sale near Disney World, call today to schedule your showing!



