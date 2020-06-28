15041 Night Heron Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse dog park gym parking pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Newer 3/2 Plus Den Located in Summerlake - Summerlake is the perfect home for you and your family. All residents of this master planned community have access to luxury-style amenities. Highlighted amenities include: a tennis court, basketball court, clubhouse and recreation center, resort-styled swimming pool, dog park and walking trails.



This three bedroom, two bathroom home features a welcoming front porch and a two car garage. The open kitchen overlooks the combination dining and family rooms. The spacious master suite includes a separate bathtub and shower as well as his and her sinks.



This beautifully upgraded Lennar home features:

-Designer style kitchen with granite counter tops, and top of the line stainless steel appliances.

-Garden tub and separate shower stall in master bathroom.

-A large walk in closet in the master bedroom

-Full size washer and dryer.

-Energy efficient appliances and water heater.

-24 hours emergency maintenance.



This home is professionally managed by BRIC PROPERTY MANAGEMENT.

Minimum 600 credit score required. $50 application fee.

For more information and showing times please contact Lee at (407) 921-0308.



