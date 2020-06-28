All apartments in Horizon West
Find more places like 15041 Night Heron Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
15041 Night Heron Drive
Last updated August 21 2019 at 11:23 AM

15041 Night Heron Drive

15041 Night Heron Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Horizon West
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15041 Night Heron Drive, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Newer 3/2 Plus Den Located in Summerlake - Summerlake is the perfect home for you and your family. All residents of this master planned community have access to luxury-style amenities. Highlighted amenities include: a tennis court, basketball court, clubhouse and recreation center, resort-styled swimming pool, dog park and walking trails.

This three bedroom, two bathroom home features a welcoming front porch and a two car garage. The open kitchen overlooks the combination dining and family rooms. The spacious master suite includes a separate bathtub and shower as well as his and her sinks.

This beautifully upgraded Lennar home features:
-Designer style kitchen with granite counter tops, and top of the line stainless steel appliances.
-Garden tub and separate shower stall in master bathroom.
-A large walk in closet in the master bedroom
-Full size washer and dryer.
-Energy efficient appliances and water heater.
-24 hours emergency maintenance.

This home is professionally managed by BRIC PROPERTY MANAGEMENT.
Minimum 600 credit score required. $50 application fee.
For more information and showing times please contact Lee at (407) 921-0308.

(RLNE3271310)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15041 Night Heron Drive have any available units?
15041 Night Heron Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 15041 Night Heron Drive have?
Some of 15041 Night Heron Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15041 Night Heron Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15041 Night Heron Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15041 Night Heron Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 15041 Night Heron Drive is pet friendly.
Does 15041 Night Heron Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15041 Night Heron Drive offers parking.
Does 15041 Night Heron Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15041 Night Heron Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15041 Night Heron Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15041 Night Heron Drive has a pool.
Does 15041 Night Heron Drive have accessible units?
No, 15041 Night Heron Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15041 Night Heron Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15041 Night Heron Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15041 Night Heron Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15041 Night Heron Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Best Cities for Families 2019
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr
Horizon West, FL 34786
Windermere Cay Apartments
8200 Jayme Drive
Horizon West, FL 34787

Similar Pages

Horizon West 1 BedroomsHorizon West 2 Bedrooms
Horizon West Apartments with ParkingHorizon West Apartments with Pool
Horizon West Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLBrooksville, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Signature Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College