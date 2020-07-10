14809 Driftwater Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry garage walk in closets courtyard internet access

3 Bedroom Townhouse on Independence Winter Garden for rent - This two-story townhome consists of Three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and a two-car garage. The kitchen, family room, combination living room and dining room, and a laundry room with washer and dryer are located on the first floor, all the first floor has tile floor. The master suite has a private bathroom and a walk-in closet. private courtyard attached.$1850 per month. Cable and internet service included as well as access to the wonderful Independence amenities



Please text or call Simon Ronchetti 407 468 4686 for showing



(RLNE5808425)