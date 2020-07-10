All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM

14809 Driftwater Drive

14809 Driftwater Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14809 Driftwater Drive, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
walk in closets
courtyard
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
3 Bedroom Townhouse on Independence Winter Garden for rent - This two-story townhome consists of Three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and a two-car garage. The kitchen, family room, combination living room and dining room, and a laundry room with washer and dryer are located on the first floor, all the first floor has tile floor. The master suite has a private bathroom and a walk-in closet. private courtyard attached.$1850 per month. Cable and internet service included as well as access to the wonderful Independence amenities

Please text or call Simon Ronchetti 407 468 4686 for showing

(RLNE5808425)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14809 Driftwater Drive have any available units?
14809 Driftwater Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 14809 Driftwater Drive have?
Some of 14809 Driftwater Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14809 Driftwater Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14809 Driftwater Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14809 Driftwater Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14809 Driftwater Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 14809 Driftwater Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14809 Driftwater Drive offers parking.
Does 14809 Driftwater Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14809 Driftwater Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14809 Driftwater Drive have a pool?
No, 14809 Driftwater Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14809 Driftwater Drive have accessible units?
No, 14809 Driftwater Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14809 Driftwater Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14809 Driftwater Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14809 Driftwater Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14809 Driftwater Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

