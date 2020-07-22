14512 Black Quill Drive

Amenities
Available 12/22/19 Beautiful 4-bedroom 2-bath 2.5 Car garage single family house located in Overlook at Hamlin. The Kitchen features 42 Inch Cabinets, and Granite Countertops. Stainless Steel Appliances, Island w/ Breakfast Bar, and Tile Backsplash. Oversized Master Suite offers Huge Walk-in Closet, Dual Sinks w/ Granite tub and shower in master bath. Screened porch w/fan. Zoned for Windermere High School. Newly installed full-size washer & dryer. Full house water filtration system/water softener. Rent includes full lawn service, Fiberoptic high speed internet, and monitored alarm service. Community amenities include Gym, walking trails, and resort style pool. Small pet allow (1).
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/winter-garden-fl?lid=12638051
(RLNE5185633)