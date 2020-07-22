14512 Black Quill Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Available 12/22/19 Beautiful 4-bedroom 2-bath 2.5 Car garage single family house located in Overlook at Hamlin. The Kitchen features 42 Inch Cabinets, and Granite Countertops. Stainless Steel Appliances, Island w/ Breakfast Bar, and Tile Backsplash. Oversized Master Suite offers Huge Walk-in Closet, Dual Sinks w/ Granite tub and shower in master bath. Screened porch w/fan. Zoned for Windermere High School. Newly installed full-size washer & dryer. Full house water filtration system/water softener. Rent includes full lawn service, Fiberoptic high speed internet, and monitored alarm service. Community amenities include Gym, walking trails, and resort style pool. Small pet allow (1).



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/winter-garden-fl?lid=12638051



(RLNE5185633)