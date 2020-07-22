All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated November 13 2019 at 2:26 PM

14512 Black Quill Drive

14512 Black Quill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14512 Black Quill Drive, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Available 12/22/19 Beautiful 4-bedroom 2-bath 2.5 Car garage single family house located in Overlook at Hamlin. The Kitchen features 42 Inch Cabinets, and Granite Countertops. Stainless Steel Appliances, Island w/ Breakfast Bar, and Tile Backsplash. Oversized Master Suite offers Huge Walk-in Closet, Dual Sinks w/ Granite tub and shower in master bath. Screened porch w/fan. Zoned for Windermere High School. Newly installed full-size washer & dryer. Full house water filtration system/water softener. Rent includes full lawn service, Fiberoptic high speed internet, and monitored alarm service. Community amenities include Gym, walking trails, and resort style pool. Small pet allow (1).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14512 Black Quill Drive have any available units?
14512 Black Quill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 14512 Black Quill Drive have?
Some of 14512 Black Quill Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14512 Black Quill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14512 Black Quill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14512 Black Quill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14512 Black Quill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14512 Black Quill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14512 Black Quill Drive offers parking.
Does 14512 Black Quill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14512 Black Quill Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14512 Black Quill Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14512 Black Quill Drive has a pool.
Does 14512 Black Quill Drive have accessible units?
No, 14512 Black Quill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14512 Black Quill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14512 Black Quill Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 14512 Black Quill Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14512 Black Quill Drive has units with air conditioning.
