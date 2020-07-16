All apartments in Horizon West
14495 Whittridge Drive
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:58 AM

14495 Whittridge Drive

14495 Whittridge Drive · (407) 470-3900
Location

14495 Whittridge Drive, Horizon West, FL 34787
Signature Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,995

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2026 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
internet access
tennis court
Its all about the lifestyle! View this Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home today and experience all it has to offer! Located in the ever popular Community of Independence in Winter Garden. The Community offers two community pools, beautiful park areas, tennis and basketball courts, two clubhouses that offer fitness rooms, arcade room and a billiard room. The community also has a dog park, a private community boat ramp with dock area, and an extra wide bike/walking trail. Easy access to the 429 thanks to the newly opened exit in the back of the community. Close to Disney, restaurants and shopping.

This elegant home is ideal for entertaining and is tastefully decorated throughout. As you enter the home you will see a very large covered porch at the front of the home, elegant double entry doors and a very long driveway!

The very spacious home is decorated in neutral colors and has a family room overlooking the professionally enclosed Florida room which overlooks wonderful conservation! Such a great view! The floor plan is very generous and the whole house has a spacious feel. Surround sound in the living area too!

The Master Bedroom plus en suite bathroom is spacious and is at the rear of the property. All of the bedrooms are nicely appointed. The home is 2026 Sq ft. under air according to public records total building size is 2967. The home was built in 2006.

The home is unfurnished and includes the following appliances: Range, dishwasher, refrigerator and microwave and disposal. The kitchen is elegant, has numerous cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite counters.

Rent includes Lawn service, basic cable and internet.

Our pet policy is that small dogs (under 20 Lbs) only will be considered for a non refundable fee of $250. No cats or large dogs. Call for appointment. Evening and weekend appointments available. I will de-list the property as soon as a new tenant has been approved.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14495 Whittridge Drive have any available units?
14495 Whittridge Drive has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14495 Whittridge Drive have?
Some of 14495 Whittridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14495 Whittridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14495 Whittridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14495 Whittridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14495 Whittridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14495 Whittridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14495 Whittridge Drive offers parking.
Does 14495 Whittridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14495 Whittridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14495 Whittridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14495 Whittridge Drive has a pool.
Does 14495 Whittridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 14495 Whittridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14495 Whittridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14495 Whittridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 14495 Whittridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14495 Whittridge Drive has units with air conditioning.
