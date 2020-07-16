14495 Whittridge Drive

Amenities

Its all about the lifestyle! View this Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home today and experience all it has to offer! Located in the ever popular Community of Independence in Winter Garden. The Community offers two community pools, beautiful park areas, tennis and basketball courts, two clubhouses that offer fitness rooms, arcade room and a billiard room. The community also has a dog park, a private community boat ramp with dock area, and an extra wide bike/walking trail. Easy access to the 429 thanks to the newly opened exit in the back of the community. Close to Disney, restaurants and shopping.



This elegant home is ideal for entertaining and is tastefully decorated throughout. As you enter the home you will see a very large covered porch at the front of the home, elegant double entry doors and a very long driveway!



The very spacious home is decorated in neutral colors and has a family room overlooking the professionally enclosed Florida room which overlooks wonderful conservation! Such a great view! The floor plan is very generous and the whole house has a spacious feel. Surround sound in the living area too!



The Master Bedroom plus en suite bathroom is spacious and is at the rear of the property. All of the bedrooms are nicely appointed. The home is 2026 Sq ft. under air according to public records total building size is 2967. The home was built in 2006.



The home is unfurnished and includes the following appliances: Range, dishwasher, refrigerator and microwave and disposal. The kitchen is elegant, has numerous cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite counters.



Rent includes Lawn service, basic cable and internet.



Our pet policy is that small dogs (under 20 Lbs) only will be considered for a non refundable fee of $250. No cats or large dogs. Call for appointment. Evening and weekend appointments available. I will de-list the property as soon as a new tenant has been approved.