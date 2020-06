Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court gym on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

The community boasts a community pool, recreation and fitness center.There is a basketball court, tennis court and beautiful views to walk around in your own neighborhood. Quick access to the 429 and the turnpike . Winter Gardens Fowlers Grove Mall just a couple miles down the road. It has all the shopping you would ever need. I've been told the neighborhood is the best around.There is plenty of room for everyone.