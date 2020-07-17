Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly basketball court gym game room parking playground pool garage tennis court volleyball court

13906 Ivory Gardenia Avenue Available 07/28/20 Spacious 4/2.5 Home with 2 Car Garage in the Summerport Community - Windermere - Spacious 4/2.5 Home with 2 Car Garage in the Summerport Community - Windermere, will be Available 7/28/20! This home offers access to many community amenities including a community pool, fitness center, playground, basketball court, sand volleyball court, and walking trails.The kitchen features granite counter tops, butler's pantry, stainless appliances such as a gas range, microwave, dishwasher, and side-by-side refrigerator. Warm colors throughout with a stunning metal staircase that welcomes you upstairs, where all bedrooms are located, the master bedroom includes a large walk-in closest. The entire downstairs living area has tile and a private den that can be used as an office or game room, it has a built in desk by the den and access to a half bath. The home has a lot of natural light and a very stylish chandelier in the dining area. Washer and dryer hook ups only. One small dog will be considered, sorry no cats.



No Cats Allowed



