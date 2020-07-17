All apartments in Horizon West
Location

13906 Ivory Gardenia Avenue, Horizon West, FL 34786

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 13906 Ivory Gardenia Avenue · Avail. Jul 28

$2,475

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2815 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
13906 Ivory Gardenia Avenue Available 07/28/20 Spacious 4/2.5 Home with 2 Car Garage in the Summerport Community - Windermere - Spacious 4/2.5 Home with 2 Car Garage in the Summerport Community - Windermere, will be Available 7/28/20! This home offers access to many community amenities including a community pool, fitness center, playground, basketball court, sand volleyball court, and walking trails.The kitchen features granite counter tops, butler's pantry, stainless appliances such as a gas range, microwave, dishwasher, and side-by-side refrigerator. Warm colors throughout with a stunning metal staircase that welcomes you upstairs, where all bedrooms are located, the master bedroom includes a large walk-in closest. The entire downstairs living area has tile and a private den that can be used as an office or game room, it has a built in desk by the den and access to a half bath. The home has a lot of natural light and a very stylish chandelier in the dining area. Washer and dryer hook ups only. One small dog will be considered, sorry no cats.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2046717)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13906 Ivory Gardenia Avenue have any available units?
13906 Ivory Gardenia Avenue has a unit available for $2,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13906 Ivory Gardenia Avenue have?
Some of 13906 Ivory Gardenia Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13906 Ivory Gardenia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13906 Ivory Gardenia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13906 Ivory Gardenia Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 13906 Ivory Gardenia Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 13906 Ivory Gardenia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 13906 Ivory Gardenia Avenue offers parking.
Does 13906 Ivory Gardenia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13906 Ivory Gardenia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13906 Ivory Gardenia Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 13906 Ivory Gardenia Avenue has a pool.
Does 13906 Ivory Gardenia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13906 Ivory Gardenia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13906 Ivory Gardenia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13906 Ivory Gardenia Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 13906 Ivory Gardenia Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 13906 Ivory Gardenia Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
