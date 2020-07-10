13744 Bluebird Pond Rd.

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c7ff762060 ---- AVAILABLE OCTOBER 1, 2019! Please call or text 407.449.1530 to schedule a showing. This is a spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in the Summerport subdivision, located off of 535 and convenient to the 417, the Turnpike and the 408. This unit includes a spacious living room, fully equipped kitchen with gas stove, formal living and dining, master bedroom downstairs with large walk in closet, laundry room, rear entry two car garage, screened patio, dipping pool, and covered front porch. The community amenities include a pool, tennis, and lake views. At RPM Realty, we're here to make your time in the home as enjoyable and convenient as possible. We offer a safe and secure online portal where you can submit maintenance requests and pay online with multiple payment options, 24/7 emergency maintenance response team, and well-maintained homes. Please note the listed amenities may not be accurate. Please consult with an RPM Realty leasing agent to confirm the property will meet your individual needs.