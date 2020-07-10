All apartments in Horizon West
13744 Bluebird Pond Rd.
13744 Bluebird Pond Rd.

13744 Bluebird Pond Road · No Longer Available
Location

13744 Bluebird Pond Road, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
online portal
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c7ff762060 ---- AVAILABLE OCTOBER 1, 2019! Please call or text 407.449.1530 to schedule a showing. This is a spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in the Summerport subdivision, located off of 535 and convenient to the 417, the Turnpike and the 408. This unit includes a spacious living room, fully equipped kitchen with gas stove, formal living and dining, master bedroom downstairs with large walk in closet, laundry room, rear entry two car garage, screened patio, dipping pool, and covered front porch. The community amenities include a pool, tennis, and lake views. At RPM Realty, we're here to make your time in the home as enjoyable and convenient as possible. We offer a safe and secure online portal where you can submit maintenance requests and pay online with multiple payment options, 24/7 emergency maintenance response team, and well-maintained homes. Please note the listed amenities may not be accurate. Please consult with an RPM Realty leasing agent to confirm the property will meet your individual needs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13744 Bluebird Pond Rd. have any available units?
13744 Bluebird Pond Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 13744 Bluebird Pond Rd. have?
Some of 13744 Bluebird Pond Rd.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13744 Bluebird Pond Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
13744 Bluebird Pond Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13744 Bluebird Pond Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 13744 Bluebird Pond Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 13744 Bluebird Pond Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 13744 Bluebird Pond Rd. offers parking.
Does 13744 Bluebird Pond Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13744 Bluebird Pond Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13744 Bluebird Pond Rd. have a pool?
Yes, 13744 Bluebird Pond Rd. has a pool.
Does 13744 Bluebird Pond Rd. have accessible units?
No, 13744 Bluebird Pond Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 13744 Bluebird Pond Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 13744 Bluebird Pond Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13744 Bluebird Pond Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 13744 Bluebird Pond Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.

