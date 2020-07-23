12976 Westside Village Loop

Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets pool playground clubhouse game room

IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY !!! BRAND NEW 5 BEDROOM!! WINDERMERE!!! CLOSE TO DISNEY!!! IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY!!!! - Located in the highly desirable heart of Windermere, Westside Village is only minutes from access to multiple lakes, dining, shopping, and A-rated schools. Westside Village will also have fantastic community amenities including a resort-style pool, clubhouse, and playground. energy-efficient home feature open floor plan.



First floor offers formal living and dining areas and a spacious master suite. Game room with optional wet bar is ideal for hosting game nights with family and friends. Each bedroom has its own walk-in closet. Extra storage below the stairs. There is a huge open space on second floor.



Publix is 5 minute walk and lake side shopping center , grade a school for your children , close to Disney and winter garden village.



Call or Text Anya @ 407.802.8255 or Erica 407-731-9425 to schedule a showing.



(RLNE3777635)