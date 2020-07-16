12940 Westside Village Loop

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse playground pool

LARGE 4 BED in WINDERMERE!! - Located in the highly desirable heart of Windermere, Westside Village is only minutes from access to multiple lakes, dining, shopping, and A-rated schools. Westside Village will also have fantastic community amenities including a resort-style pool, clubhouse, and playground. energy-efficient home feature open floor plan.



Entertain in the combination dining/living room or move the party outdoors to the lanai. A first floor den offers the perfect space to work from home.



Publix is 5 minute walk and lake side shopping center , grade a school for your children , close to Disney and winter garden village .



Call or Text Chris at 407-437-7133 to schedule s showing.



(RLNE4861943)