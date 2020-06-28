All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated August 10 2019 at 3:26 AM

12859 EMERSONDALE AVENUE

12859 Emersondale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12859 Emersondale Avenue, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great Windermere community townhouse with screened in porch and small garden. Rear entry 2 car garage. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and 42 in cabinets in cherry wood. Community pool is just across the street. Great schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12859 EMERSONDALE AVENUE have any available units?
12859 EMERSONDALE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 12859 EMERSONDALE AVENUE have?
Some of 12859 EMERSONDALE AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12859 EMERSONDALE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
12859 EMERSONDALE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12859 EMERSONDALE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 12859 EMERSONDALE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 12859 EMERSONDALE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 12859 EMERSONDALE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 12859 EMERSONDALE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12859 EMERSONDALE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12859 EMERSONDALE AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 12859 EMERSONDALE AVENUE has a pool.
Does 12859 EMERSONDALE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 12859 EMERSONDALE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 12859 EMERSONDALE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12859 EMERSONDALE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12859 EMERSONDALE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12859 EMERSONDALE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
