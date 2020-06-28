Great Windermere community townhouse with screened in porch and small garden. Rear entry 2 car garage. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and 42 in cabinets in cherry wood. Community pool is just across the street. Great schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12859 EMERSONDALE AVENUE have any available units?
12859 EMERSONDALE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 12859 EMERSONDALE AVENUE have?
Some of 12859 EMERSONDALE AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12859 EMERSONDALE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
12859 EMERSONDALE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.