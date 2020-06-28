12859 EMERSONDALE AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Great Windermere community townhouse with screened in porch and small garden. Rear entry 2 car garage. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and 42 in cabinets in cherry wood. Community pool is just across the street. Great schools.