12808 Westside Village Loop. Lot39 (Barret/B)

patio / balcony pet friendly pool playground guest suite clubhouse

Brand New 4 Bedroom at Heart of Windermere!!! Tile through out living area! - Located in the highly desirable heart of Windermere, Westside Village is only minutes from access to multiple lakes, dining, shopping, and A-rated schools. Westside Village will also have fantastic community amenities including a resort-style pool, clubhouse, and playground. energy-efficient home feature open floor plan.



The main floor features an open kitchen island work area overlooking the dining room and spacious family room. Enjoy outdoor living on the covered porch or back lanai. First floor den and hobby room offer great work spaces and the guest suite is ideal for visitors.



Publix is 5 minute walk and lake side shopping center , grade a school for your children , close to Disney and winter garden village .



Call or Text Chris at 407-437-7133 for more information.



(RLNE4088667)