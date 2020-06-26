All apartments in Horizon West
Find more places like 12808 Westside Village Loop. Lot39 (Barret/B).
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
12808 Westside Village Loop. Lot39 (Barret/B)
Last updated May 30 2019 at 10:35 AM

12808 Westside Village Loop. Lot39 (Barret/B)

12808 Westside Village Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Horizon West
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12808 Westside Village Loop, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
playground
guest suite
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest suite
pet friendly
Brand New 4 Bedroom at Heart of Windermere!!! Tile through out living area! - Located in the highly desirable heart of Windermere, Westside Village is only minutes from access to multiple lakes, dining, shopping, and A-rated schools. Westside Village will also have fantastic community amenities including a resort-style pool, clubhouse, and playground. energy-efficient home feature open floor plan.

The main floor features an open kitchen island work area overlooking the dining room and spacious family room. Enjoy outdoor living on the covered porch or back lanai. First floor den and hobby room offer great work spaces and the guest suite is ideal for visitors.

Publix is 5 minute walk and lake side shopping center , grade a school for your children , close to Disney and winter garden village .

Call or Text Chris at 407-437-7133 for more information.

(RLNE4088667)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12808 Westside Village Loop. Lot39 (Barret/B) have any available units?
12808 Westside Village Loop. Lot39 (Barret/B) doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 12808 Westside Village Loop. Lot39 (Barret/B) have?
Some of 12808 Westside Village Loop. Lot39 (Barret/B)'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12808 Westside Village Loop. Lot39 (Barret/B) currently offering any rent specials?
12808 Westside Village Loop. Lot39 (Barret/B) is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12808 Westside Village Loop. Lot39 (Barret/B) pet-friendly?
Yes, 12808 Westside Village Loop. Lot39 (Barret/B) is pet friendly.
Does 12808 Westside Village Loop. Lot39 (Barret/B) offer parking?
No, 12808 Westside Village Loop. Lot39 (Barret/B) does not offer parking.
Does 12808 Westside Village Loop. Lot39 (Barret/B) have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12808 Westside Village Loop. Lot39 (Barret/B) does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12808 Westside Village Loop. Lot39 (Barret/B) have a pool?
Yes, 12808 Westside Village Loop. Lot39 (Barret/B) has a pool.
Does 12808 Westside Village Loop. Lot39 (Barret/B) have accessible units?
No, 12808 Westside Village Loop. Lot39 (Barret/B) does not have accessible units.
Does 12808 Westside Village Loop. Lot39 (Barret/B) have units with dishwashers?
No, 12808 Westside Village Loop. Lot39 (Barret/B) does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12808 Westside Village Loop. Lot39 (Barret/B) have units with air conditioning?
No, 12808 Westside Village Loop. Lot39 (Barret/B) does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windermere Cay Apartments
8200 Jayme Drive
Horizon West, FL 34787
Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr
Horizon West, FL 34786

Similar Pages

Horizon West 1 BedroomsHorizon West 2 Bedrooms
Horizon West Apartments with ParkingHorizon West Apartments with Pool
Horizon West Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLBrooksville, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Signature Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College