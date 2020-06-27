12803 HOLDENBURY LANE

Amenities
AVAILABLE ON August 5, 2020.
Schedule a showing today for this spacious 4/2.5 in the Lakes Of Windermere!
This home features an excellent floor plan with all bedrooms located upstairs, a half bath downstairs for guests, large living room with separate formal dining room, and an office/reading room downstairs!
Master bedroom has dual vanities, garden tub, and 2 large walk in closets. The kitchen was made for cooking lovers, with lots of counter and cabinet space including an island/bar. Kitchen overlooks the living room, perfect for entertaining.
Outside is a paved and screened patio with a calming POND VIEW!
This home is pre-wired with a state of the art security system. LAWN CARE included in rent.
Amenities include: Community pool, basketball/tennis court, multiple playgrounds, Pier on Lake Sawyer, Gazebo located in Pine Trees Park, and nearby areas for outdoor activities!