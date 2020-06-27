All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:24 PM

12803 HOLDENBURY LANE

12803 Holdenbury Lane · (407) 488-9392
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12803 Holdenbury Lane, Horizon West, FL 34786

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2439 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
AVAILABLE ON August 5, 2020.
Schedule a showing today for this spacious 4/2.5 in the Lakes Of Windermere!
This home features an excellent floor plan with all bedrooms located upstairs, a half bath downstairs for guests, large living room with separate formal dining room, and an office/reading room downstairs!
Master bedroom has dual vanities, garden tub, and 2 large walk in closets. The kitchen was made for cooking lovers, with lots of counter and cabinet space including an island/bar. Kitchen overlooks the living room, perfect for entertaining.
Outside is a paved and screened patio with a calming POND VIEW!
This home is pre-wired with a state of the art security system. LAWN CARE included in rent.
Amenities include: Community pool, basketball/tennis court, multiple playgrounds, Pier on Lake Sawyer, Gazebo located in Pine Trees Park, and nearby areas for outdoor activities!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12803 HOLDENBURY LANE have any available units?
12803 HOLDENBURY LANE has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12803 HOLDENBURY LANE have?
Some of 12803 HOLDENBURY LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12803 HOLDENBURY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
12803 HOLDENBURY LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12803 HOLDENBURY LANE pet-friendly?
No, 12803 HOLDENBURY LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 12803 HOLDENBURY LANE offer parking?
Yes, 12803 HOLDENBURY LANE offers parking.
Does 12803 HOLDENBURY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12803 HOLDENBURY LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12803 HOLDENBURY LANE have a pool?
Yes, 12803 HOLDENBURY LANE has a pool.
Does 12803 HOLDENBURY LANE have accessible units?
No, 12803 HOLDENBURY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 12803 HOLDENBURY LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12803 HOLDENBURY LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12803 HOLDENBURY LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12803 HOLDENBURY LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
