12755 Westside Village Loop.

pet friendly pool playground clubhouse

4 Bedroom at West side Village at Heart of Windermere !!! - Located in the highly desirable heart of Windermere, Westside Village is only minutes from access to multiple lakes, dining, shopping, and A-rated schools. Westside Village will also have fantastic community amenities including a resort-style pool, clubhouse, and playground. energy-efficient home feature open floor plan.



Entertain in the combination dining/living room or move the party outdoors to the lanai. A first floor den offers the perfect space to work from home.



Publix is 5 minute walk and lake side shopping center , grade a school for your children , close to Disney and winter garden village . HOME WILL BE COMPLETE AT 12/28/2017. (more than one homesite available)



Call Chris at 407-437-7133 to schedule a showing.



