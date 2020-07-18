All apartments in Horizon West
Horizon West, FL
12755 Westside Village Loop.
12755 Westside Village Loop.

12755 Westside Village Loop · No Longer Available
Horizon West
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Location

12755 Westside Village Loop, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

pool
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
playground
pool
4 Bedroom at West side Village at Heart of Windermere !!! - Located in the highly desirable heart of Windermere, Westside Village is only minutes from access to multiple lakes, dining, shopping, and A-rated schools. Westside Village will also have fantastic community amenities including a resort-style pool, clubhouse, and playground. energy-efficient home feature open floor plan.

Entertain in the combination dining/living room or move the party outdoors to the lanai. A first floor den offers the perfect space to work from home.

Publix is 5 minute walk and lake side shopping center , grade a school for your children , close to Disney and winter garden village . HOME WILL BE COMPLETE AT 12/28/2017. (more than one homesite available)

Call Chris at 407-437-7133 to schedule a showing.

(RLNE3775164)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12755 Westside Village Loop. have any available units?
12755 Westside Village Loop. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 12755 Westside Village Loop. have?
Some of 12755 Westside Village Loop.'s amenities include pet friendly, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12755 Westside Village Loop. currently offering any rent specials?
12755 Westside Village Loop. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12755 Westside Village Loop. pet-friendly?
Yes, 12755 Westside Village Loop. is pet friendly.
Does 12755 Westside Village Loop. offer parking?
No, 12755 Westside Village Loop. does not offer parking.
Does 12755 Westside Village Loop. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12755 Westside Village Loop. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12755 Westside Village Loop. have a pool?
Yes, 12755 Westside Village Loop. has a pool.
Does 12755 Westside Village Loop. have accessible units?
No, 12755 Westside Village Loop. does not have accessible units.
Does 12755 Westside Village Loop. have units with dishwashers?
No, 12755 Westside Village Loop. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12755 Westside Village Loop. have units with air conditioning?
No, 12755 Westside Village Loop. does not have units with air conditioning.
