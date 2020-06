Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

This gorgeous 4/2.5 home in desirable Lakes of Windermere community is ready for you to move in! With a bright and open floorplan, crown molding, kitchen with an eat-in area and a large kitchen with a work island you can't ask for much more! This is your chance to live in Windermere.