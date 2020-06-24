All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated May 25 2020 at 3:49 PM

12512 Climbing Vine Court

12512 Climbing Vine Court · No Longer Available
Location

12512 Climbing Vine Court, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
game room
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
5 Bedroom at Windstone at Heart of Windermere!!! - This home at Windstone is a splendid two-story home with five bedrooms, four baths, and a two-car garage. A charming front porch welcomes you as you enter into the foyer leading to the great room. It allows for outstanding entertaining with ease of living. The great room combines the kitchen, dining and living areas to create an open environment for family interaction.

Expansive windows throughout provides connectivity to the outdoors. An oversized kitchen island provides room for seating, gathering and food preparation, along with plenty of counter spaces and a generous pantry for storage. The first floor is complete with a private bedrooms suite that includes a bath and walk-in closet, a powder room, laundry room and even an extra storage area under the stairs. The second floor of this home includes a beautiful master suite, a master bath with a large shower and sizable walk-in closet, three additional bedrooms, and an extra bath. If more space is needed, there is a myriad of options to personalize this floor plan to your needs, including a game room, study, rear extensions and even additional bedrooms and baths.

Sunset Park Elementary
Bridgewater Middle School
Windermere High School

Publix is 5 minute away and lake side shopping center, grade a school for your children, close to Disney and winter garden village.

Call or Text Chris Cole at 407-437-7133 to schedule a showing!!

Driving Directions: From Downtown Orlando: Take I-4 West to Exit 68-Lake Buena Vista/FL-535, Go .2 miles and turn left onto FL-535, Drive 7.5 miles to Overstreet and turn left, Community entrance will be directly ahead on the right. From Hwy 429:: Take 429 South to Exit 19, Merge onto Stoney Brook West, Take first left onto County Hwy 535/Winter Garden Vineland Rd., Drive 2.9 miles and turn left onto State Road 535, Drive 2.7 miles to Overstreet and turn left., Community entrance will be directly ahead on the right

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4614795)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12512 Climbing Vine Court have any available units?
12512 Climbing Vine Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 12512 Climbing Vine Court have?
Some of 12512 Climbing Vine Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12512 Climbing Vine Court currently offering any rent specials?
12512 Climbing Vine Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12512 Climbing Vine Court pet-friendly?
No, 12512 Climbing Vine Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 12512 Climbing Vine Court offer parking?
Yes, 12512 Climbing Vine Court offers parking.
Does 12512 Climbing Vine Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12512 Climbing Vine Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12512 Climbing Vine Court have a pool?
No, 12512 Climbing Vine Court does not have a pool.
Does 12512 Climbing Vine Court have accessible units?
No, 12512 Climbing Vine Court does not have accessible units.
Does 12512 Climbing Vine Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 12512 Climbing Vine Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12512 Climbing Vine Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 12512 Climbing Vine Court does not have units with air conditioning.
