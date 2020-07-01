Don’t miss out on this charming home! Inside, you’ll find plenty of living space to spread out and make memories. The beautiful kitchen includes updated appliances and lots of space to cook and entertain.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12267 JOSHUA TREE TRAIL have any available units?
12267 JOSHUA TREE TRAIL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 12267 JOSHUA TREE TRAIL have?
Some of 12267 JOSHUA TREE TRAIL's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12267 JOSHUA TREE TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
12267 JOSHUA TREE TRAIL is not currently offering any rent specials.