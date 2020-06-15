Amenities

11987 Water Run Alley Available 07/14/20 Spacious 3/2.5 Townhome with 2 Car Garage in Desirable Ashlin Park - Windermere - Spacious 3/2.5 Townhome with 2 Car Garage in Desirable Ashlin Park Community, will be Available 7/14/20! The community features a community pool, playground, and walking trails. This tastefully appointed home impresses the moment you walk into the foyer area. A large roomy kitchen is highlighted with 42" cabinets, granite countertops, island and stainless steel appliances. Upgraded tile on the first floor and large windows that create a bright inviting ambiance. The living room is spacious with a separate dining room perfect for dinner parties and a guest bath sits on the first floor. The roomy master suite features a in suite private bath with dual sink vanity, and a walk in shower. The two additional bedrooms have plenty of closet space. Washer and dryer are included as convenience items only. Enjoy outdoor living in your private fenced courtyard that leads to the detached 2 car garage. This home is conveniently located close to top performing schools and shopping. This location has easy access to 535, 408, restaurants and the attractions with nightly Disney fireworks. Pets will be considered.



(RLNE5834521)