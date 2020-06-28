All apartments in Horizon West
11958 WATER RUN ALLEY
11958 WATER RUN ALLEY

Location

11958 Water Run Alley, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Excellent Townhome Brand New,, Near to Disney with 3 beds, 2.5 baths, Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances. .Community offers Clubhouse and Community Pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11958 WATER RUN ALLEY have any available units?
11958 WATER RUN ALLEY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 11958 WATER RUN ALLEY have?
Some of 11958 WATER RUN ALLEY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11958 WATER RUN ALLEY currently offering any rent specials?
11958 WATER RUN ALLEY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11958 WATER RUN ALLEY pet-friendly?
No, 11958 WATER RUN ALLEY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 11958 WATER RUN ALLEY offer parking?
Yes, 11958 WATER RUN ALLEY offers parking.
Does 11958 WATER RUN ALLEY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11958 WATER RUN ALLEY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11958 WATER RUN ALLEY have a pool?
Yes, 11958 WATER RUN ALLEY has a pool.
Does 11958 WATER RUN ALLEY have accessible units?
No, 11958 WATER RUN ALLEY does not have accessible units.
Does 11958 WATER RUN ALLEY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11958 WATER RUN ALLEY has units with dishwashers.
Does 11958 WATER RUN ALLEY have units with air conditioning?
No, 11958 WATER RUN ALLEY does not have units with air conditioning.
