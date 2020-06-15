All apartments in Horizon West
11836 Thatcher Ave
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

11836 Thatcher Ave

11836 Thatcher Avenue · (407) 340-7372
Location

11836 Thatcher Avenue, Horizon West, FL 32836

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 11836 Thatcher Ave · Avail. now

$2,595

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2978 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
4 Bedroom, 3 Bath 2 Story Single Family Home, 2 Car Garage, at 11836 Thatcher Ave, Orlando, FL 32836. Solar System and Water Purifier - Realsource Property Manager only accepts online applications that include your full application fee payment and at the time of application two most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to eliza.hawash@gmail.com or joe.hawash3@gmail.com. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an application

4 Bedroom, 3 Bath 2 Story Single Family Home, 2 Car Garage, at 11836 Thatcher Ave, Orlando, FL 32836. Solar System and Water Purifier

Stunning 4 bed 3 bath home available in the exclusive community of Mabel Bridge. Mabel Bridge offers a wonderful lifestyle with amenities including resort style swimming pool, cabana, playground, soccer field, putting green, close to the Tibet-Butler Preserve for walking/biking trails, and the world famous attractions. Golf courses and shopping outlets are all conveniently located near this community as well as access to grocery stores, dining and zoned for excellent schools. Highly sought after open floor plan. Kitchen has granite counter tops and a built in wine rack. One bedroom and private connecting full bath downstairs perfect for parents or guests. You will also find four additional bedrooms, two bathrooms, laundry room, and a large loft area upstairs. This home boasts a large backyard with covered porch, perfect for BBQ's and entertaining! Schedule your private showing today!

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call Eliza at 407-340-7372 or Joe at 407-340-7472.

Driving Direction: SR535 to Silverlake Rd, left at the roundabout on to Reams Rd, left into Mabel Bridge community, Right on Thatcher house will be on the Right.

(RLNE4584463)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11836 Thatcher Ave have any available units?
11836 Thatcher Ave has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11836 Thatcher Ave have?
Some of 11836 Thatcher Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11836 Thatcher Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11836 Thatcher Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11836 Thatcher Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 11836 Thatcher Ave is pet friendly.
Does 11836 Thatcher Ave offer parking?
Yes, 11836 Thatcher Ave does offer parking.
Does 11836 Thatcher Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11836 Thatcher Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11836 Thatcher Ave have a pool?
Yes, 11836 Thatcher Ave has a pool.
Does 11836 Thatcher Ave have accessible units?
No, 11836 Thatcher Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11836 Thatcher Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 11836 Thatcher Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11836 Thatcher Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 11836 Thatcher Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
