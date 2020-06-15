Amenities

4 Bedroom, 3 Bath 2 Story Single Family Home, 2 Car Garage, at 11836 Thatcher Ave, Orlando, FL 32836. Solar System and Water Purifier - Realsource Property Manager only accepts online applications that include your full application fee payment and at the time of application two most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to eliza.hawash@gmail.com or joe.hawash3@gmail.com. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an application



Stunning 4 bed 3 bath home available in the exclusive community of Mabel Bridge. Mabel Bridge offers a wonderful lifestyle with amenities including resort style swimming pool, cabana, playground, soccer field, putting green, close to the Tibet-Butler Preserve for walking/biking trails, and the world famous attractions. Golf courses and shopping outlets are all conveniently located near this community as well as access to grocery stores, dining and zoned for excellent schools. Highly sought after open floor plan. Kitchen has granite counter tops and a built in wine rack. One bedroom and private connecting full bath downstairs perfect for parents or guests. You will also find four additional bedrooms, two bathrooms, laundry room, and a large loft area upstairs. This home boasts a large backyard with covered porch, perfect for BBQ's and entertaining! Schedule your private showing today!



For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call Eliza at 407-340-7372 or Joe at 407-340-7472.



Driving Direction: SR535 to Silverlake Rd, left at the roundabout on to Reams Rd, left into Mabel Bridge community, Right on Thatcher house will be on the Right.



