Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
11834 SILVERLAKE PARK DR
Last updated November 13 2019 at 5:56 AM

11834 SILVERLAKE PARK DR
11834 Silverlake Park Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
11834 Silverlake Park Drive, Horizon West, FL 34786
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Location great schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11834 SILVERLAKE PARK DR have any available units?
11834 SILVERLAKE PARK DR doesn't have any available units at this time.
Horizon West, FL
.
What amenities does 11834 SILVERLAKE PARK DR have?
Some of 11834 SILVERLAKE PARK DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 11834 SILVERLAKE PARK DR currently offering any rent specials?
11834 SILVERLAKE PARK DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11834 SILVERLAKE PARK DR pet-friendly?
No, 11834 SILVERLAKE PARK DR is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Horizon West
.
Does 11834 SILVERLAKE PARK DR offer parking?
Yes, 11834 SILVERLAKE PARK DR offers parking.
Does 11834 SILVERLAKE PARK DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11834 SILVERLAKE PARK DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11834 SILVERLAKE PARK DR have a pool?
No, 11834 SILVERLAKE PARK DR does not have a pool.
Does 11834 SILVERLAKE PARK DR have accessible units?
No, 11834 SILVERLAKE PARK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 11834 SILVERLAKE PARK DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11834 SILVERLAKE PARK DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 11834 SILVERLAKE PARK DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 11834 SILVERLAKE PARK DR does not have units with air conditioning.
