11758 WATER RUN ALLEY

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

***Application under review, check back to see if the property is still available! LOCATION, LOCATION!! Windermere townhome at your fingertips! Minutes to Disney, interstate travel, shops, and restaurants. This 3 bedroom/2.5 bath townhome with 2 car garage and outdoor patio is quite the gem. Higher-end finishes will give you the comfort you've been looking for compared to apartment living. Ceramic tile downstairs, carpet upstairs, with laundry room off of the kitchen. All bedrooms are located upstairs. Availability date of the rental is approximately April 1st, however this may vary. Please call for further info. Capture the rental before it's leased!