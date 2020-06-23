All apartments in Horizon West
11758 WATER RUN ALLEY
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11758 WATER RUN ALLEY

11758 Water Run Alley · No Longer Available
Horizon West
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

11758 Water Run Alley, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
***Application under review, check back to see if the property is still available! LOCATION, LOCATION!! Windermere townhome at your fingertips! Minutes to Disney, interstate travel, shops, and restaurants. This 3 bedroom/2.5 bath townhome with 2 car garage and outdoor patio is quite the gem. Higher-end finishes will give you the comfort you've been looking for compared to apartment living. Ceramic tile downstairs, carpet upstairs, with laundry room off of the kitchen. All bedrooms are located upstairs. Availability date of the rental is approximately April 1st, however this may vary. Please call for further info. Capture the rental before it's leased!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11758 WATER RUN ALLEY have any available units?
11758 WATER RUN ALLEY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 11758 WATER RUN ALLEY have?
Some of 11758 WATER RUN ALLEY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11758 WATER RUN ALLEY currently offering any rent specials?
11758 WATER RUN ALLEY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11758 WATER RUN ALLEY pet-friendly?
No, 11758 WATER RUN ALLEY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 11758 WATER RUN ALLEY offer parking?
Yes, 11758 WATER RUN ALLEY does offer parking.
Does 11758 WATER RUN ALLEY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11758 WATER RUN ALLEY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11758 WATER RUN ALLEY have a pool?
No, 11758 WATER RUN ALLEY does not have a pool.
Does 11758 WATER RUN ALLEY have accessible units?
No, 11758 WATER RUN ALLEY does not have accessible units.
Does 11758 WATER RUN ALLEY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11758 WATER RUN ALLEY has units with dishwashers.
Does 11758 WATER RUN ALLEY have units with air conditioning?
No, 11758 WATER RUN ALLEY does not have units with air conditioning.
