Last updated July 27 2019 at 11:40 AM

11108 SUSPENSE DRIVE

11108 Suspense Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11108 Suspense Drive, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come and see this like new corner unit 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath town home in Winter Garden, FL. Dining / Living and Family room adorn the first level with tile flooring throughout for great entertaining. The gourmet kitchen and inside utility room with washer and dryer make working and living in this 1st floor space a breeze. On the next floor, you have the master bedroom with private bath. Included on the 2nd floor are 2nd and 3rd bedrooms, with full bath. Two car garage with large brick paver patio allows for tons of outdoor fun. Close distance to grocery stores, theme parks, restaurants, shopping, banking and more. Perfect location for enjoying what Florida has to offer. Come see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11108 SUSPENSE DRIVE have any available units?
11108 SUSPENSE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 11108 SUSPENSE DRIVE have?
Some of 11108 SUSPENSE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11108 SUSPENSE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11108 SUSPENSE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11108 SUSPENSE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 11108 SUSPENSE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 11108 SUSPENSE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 11108 SUSPENSE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 11108 SUSPENSE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11108 SUSPENSE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11108 SUSPENSE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 11108 SUSPENSE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 11108 SUSPENSE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11108 SUSPENSE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11108 SUSPENSE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11108 SUSPENSE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11108 SUSPENSE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11108 SUSPENSE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
