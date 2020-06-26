11108 SUSPENSE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Come and see this like new corner unit 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath town home in Winter Garden, FL. Dining / Living and Family room adorn the first level with tile flooring throughout for great entertaining. The gourmet kitchen and inside utility room with washer and dryer make working and living in this 1st floor space a breeze. On the next floor, you have the master bedroom with private bath. Included on the 2nd floor are 2nd and 3rd bedrooms, with full bath. Two car garage with large brick paver patio allows for tons of outdoor fun. Close distance to grocery stores, theme parks, restaurants, shopping, banking and more. Perfect location for enjoying what Florida has to offer. Come see it today!