Last updated June 3 2020 at 6:50 AM

10169 Shallow Water Drive

10169 Shallow Water Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10169 Shallow Water Drive, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
One of the largest floorplans in the wildly popular Waterleigh community. This beautiful 2 story home features 4 bedrooms & 3.5 full baths, large upgraded kitchen, formal dining, upstairs loft/entertainment room, and a 2-car garage. The master bedroom is located downstairs with dual vanities, a large soaking tub and a separate walk-in shower. This open concept living space is just right for your family's needs with the kitchen open to the family room. The kitchen includes a large island with plenty of space, oversized cabinets, and granite countertops throughout. The large formal dining room offers comfortable seating for 10-12 of your friends and family. The 3 large guest bedrooms & the loft upstairs offer more than enough space for the entire family to relax or entertain. Plenty of linen/storage and walk-in closets. The large lanai is perfect for your next celebration or enjoying a bit of sun. 2 inch wood-look blinds will be installed prior to move-in. The community is situated on a picturesque setting of over 1,400 acres & over a dozen lakes & clear water ponds, Waterleigh is located just a short drive to Disney World, nearby shopping, dining & major attractions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10169 Shallow Water Drive have any available units?
10169 Shallow Water Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 10169 Shallow Water Drive have?
Some of 10169 Shallow Water Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10169 Shallow Water Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10169 Shallow Water Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10169 Shallow Water Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10169 Shallow Water Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10169 Shallow Water Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10169 Shallow Water Drive offers parking.
Does 10169 Shallow Water Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10169 Shallow Water Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10169 Shallow Water Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10169 Shallow Water Drive has a pool.
Does 10169 Shallow Water Drive have accessible units?
No, 10169 Shallow Water Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10169 Shallow Water Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10169 Shallow Water Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 10169 Shallow Water Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10169 Shallow Water Drive has units with air conditioning.
