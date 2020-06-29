10169 Shallow Water Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court

One of the largest floorplans in the wildly popular Waterleigh community. This beautiful 2 story home features 4 bedrooms & 3.5 full baths, large upgraded kitchen, formal dining, upstairs loft/entertainment room, and a 2-car garage. The master bedroom is located downstairs with dual vanities, a large soaking tub and a separate walk-in shower. This open concept living space is just right for your family's needs with the kitchen open to the family room. The kitchen includes a large island with plenty of space, oversized cabinets, and granite countertops throughout. The large formal dining room offers comfortable seating for 10-12 of your friends and family. The 3 large guest bedrooms & the loft upstairs offer more than enough space for the entire family to relax or entertain. Plenty of linen/storage and walk-in closets. The large lanai is perfect for your next celebration or enjoying a bit of sun. 2 inch wood-look blinds will be installed prior to move-in. The community is situated on a picturesque setting of over 1,400 acres & over a dozen lakes & clear water ponds, Waterleigh is located just a short drive to Disney World, nearby shopping, dining & major attractions.