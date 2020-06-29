10169 Shallow Water Drive

Amenities
One of the largest floorplans in the wildly popular Waterleigh community. This beautiful 2 story home features 4 bedrooms & 3.5 full baths, large upgraded kitchen, formal dining, upstairs loft/entertainment room, and a 2-car garage. The master bedroom is located downstairs with dual vanities, a large soaking tub and a separate walk-in shower. This open concept living space is just right for your family's needs with the kitchen open to the family room. The kitchen includes a large island with plenty of space, oversized cabinets, and granite countertops throughout. The large formal dining room offers comfortable seating for 10-12 of your friends and family. The 3 large guest bedrooms & the loft upstairs offer more than enough space for the entire family to relax or entertain. Plenty of linen/storage and walk-in closets. The large lanai is perfect for your next celebration or enjoying a bit of sun. 2 inch wood-look blinds will be installed prior to move-in. The community is situated on a picturesque setting of over 1,400 acres & over a dozen lakes & clear water ponds, Waterleigh is located just a short drive to Disney World, nearby shopping, dining & major attractions.