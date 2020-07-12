All apartments in Homosassa Springs
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:42 PM

5355 West Customer Court

5355 West Customer Court · (352) 302-6128
Location

5355 West Customer Court, Homosassa Springs, FL 34461

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$935

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 912 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
DO NOT WIRE MONEY TO ANYONE. WE DO NOT ASK FOR WIRED DEPOSITS PRIOR TO SEEING THE UNITS. CRAIGSLIST IS A SCAM. UNFURNISHED 2 bedroom/1.5 bath Triplex-AVAILABLE NOW
Located in a quiet, friendly and convenient neighborhood! Lawn maintenance, garbage, and water included in monthly rent. All applicants will be required to complete background checks and criminal screening prior move in. Pre-Screening for employment/income, and prior rental history required before seeing the home. $50.00 non-refundable application fee. Small pets allowed at the owner's discretion with $350.00 non-refundable pet fee per pet. After employment/income verification has been satisfied the security deposit can be taken to hold the unit while credit/criminal history has been ordered. This process typically only takes 24-48 hours from the time of order. 1st and last month's rent due at time of move in. Elementary School: ROCK CRUSHER ELEMENTARY Middle School: CRYSTAL RIVER MIDDLE SCHOOL High School: CRYSTAL RIVER HIGH SCHOOL
DO NOT WIRE MONEY TO ANYONE. WE DO NOT ASK FOR WIRED DEPOSITS PRIOR TO SEEING THE UNITS. CRAIGSLIST IS A SCAM.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

