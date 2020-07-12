5355 West Customer Court

Amenities

Located in a quiet, friendly and convenient neighborhood! Lawn maintenance, garbage, and water included in monthly rent. All applicants will be required to complete background checks and criminal screening prior move in. Pre-Screening for employment/income, and prior rental history required before seeing the home. $50.00 non-refundable application fee. Small pets allowed at the owner's discretion with $350.00 non-refundable pet fee per pet. After employment/income verification has been satisfied the security deposit can be taken to hold the unit while credit/criminal history has been ordered. This process typically only takes 24-48 hours from the time of order. 1st and last month's rent due at time of move in. Elementary School: ROCK CRUSHER ELEMENTARY Middle School: CRYSTAL RIVER MIDDLE SCHOOL High School: CRYSTAL RIVER HIGH SCHOOL

