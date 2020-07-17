Amenities
960 North Franklin Avenue Apt #960C, Homestead, FL 33034 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/16/2020. Pets: allowed. Beautiful!!! this Apartment is completed remolded has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms located on 1st Floor.New Appliances. Amazing lake view!!! Tile floors throughout.Gate Community includes security,heated pools, basketball courts, tennis ,playground and much more. [ Published 17-Jun-20 / ID 3590583 ]