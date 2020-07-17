All apartments in Homestead
960 North Franklin Avenue

960 North Franklin Avenue · (786) 592-2443
Location

960 North Franklin Avenue, Homestead, FL 33034

Price and availability

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
playground
basketball court
tennis court
960 North Franklin Avenue Apt #960C, Homestead, FL 33034 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/16/2020. Pets: allowed. Beautiful!!! this Apartment is completed remolded has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms located on 1st Floor.New Appliances. Amazing lake view!!! Tile floors throughout.Gate Community includes security,heated pools, basketball courts, tennis ,playground and much more. [ Published 17-Jun-20 / ID 3590583 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 960 North Franklin Avenue have any available units?
960 North Franklin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Homestead, FL.
What amenities does 960 North Franklin Avenue have?
Some of 960 North Franklin Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 960 North Franklin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
960 North Franklin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 960 North Franklin Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 960 North Franklin Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 960 North Franklin Avenue offer parking?
No, 960 North Franklin Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 960 North Franklin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 960 North Franklin Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 960 North Franklin Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 960 North Franklin Avenue has a pool.
Does 960 North Franklin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 960 North Franklin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 960 North Franklin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 960 North Franklin Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 960 North Franklin Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 960 North Franklin Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
