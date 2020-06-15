648 SE 32nd Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym playground pool hot tub

** BEST VALUE ** SPACIOUS AND BRIGHT HIGHLY DESIRABLE WATERFRONT 3BED 2.5BATH UNIT FOR RENT ONLY $1750/Month* GROUND LEVEL ENTRY W/ HUGE LIVING ROOM and HALF BATH ON GROUND FLOOR. WATERFRONT VIEWS to the magnificent MARTINIQUE AT OASIS LAKE. HUGE PATIO with a vibrant atmosphere to enjoy our beautiful FLORIDA WEATHER.

Featuring a FULLY EQUIPPED KITCHEN w/ Stainless Steel Appliances, WASHER & DRYER. BEST LOCATION, offering the advantage of walking distance to all state of the arts amenities offered by the gated community. Party room, a grand pool and spa, children’s playground, fitness center, and nearby shopping, dining, schools and entertainment. THIS TOWNHOUSE IF A PERFECT FIT FOR A FAMILY * AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY * VERY EASY TO SHOW - SUPRA ** CALL LISTING AGENT NOW **